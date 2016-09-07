Linda Minter

September 2, 1944 – September 5, 2016

Linda Jean Minter was born September 2, 1944 to J.H. and Ida Elizabeth (Ashby) Minter in Brownfield, Texas. She passed on to her Heavenly home on September 5, 2016.

Linda attended school in Sundown and Denver City. She worked at First National Bank in Lubbock for many years before retiring for health reasons.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Ralph and Jack Minter and sisters, Era Lea Caswell and Gertie Banks. She is survived by her sister, Maurine Caswell of Brownfield and brothers, Dickie Minter (Delores) of Whiteface and Ricky Minter (Wendy) of Sugar Land; also, numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel at First Baptist Church of Brownfield on Sunday, September 11 at 2:30.

