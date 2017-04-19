Linda Lee Allen

August 28, 1948 – April 12, 2017

Grave side services for Linda Lee Allen, 68 of Brownfield were held on Saturday, April 15 in the Meadow Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home. Terry Jones officiated. Linda died Wednesday, April 12 at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Darl and Dorothy Hawkins Lance in Murry, Utah on August 28, 1948. She married Mike Allen on June 26, 1973 in Lubbock. They moved to Brownfield in October of 2013 from Utah. She was a non-active LDS. She was a former resident of Ropesville. Linda was preceded in death by two sisters, Darla Eldredge and Melvina Dryer, and a great-grandchild – Gannon Oliver. Survivors include her husband Mike of Brownfield, two sons, B.J. Oliver of Brownfield and Smokey Oliver of San Antonio, a daughter, Brenda Mulderig of Salt Lake City, Utah and a sister, Judy Ricci of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries