Lillie Charlene Acker

December 10, 1934 – October 29, 2017

Charlene Acker of Lubbock formerly of Brownfield passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at the age of 82. She was born December 10, 1934 to Benjamin Milam and Ruth Belle (Plant) Tuttle. Charlene graduated from Brownfield High School in 1952 and married James Wendell Acker on September 18, 1952. Charlene and James owned and operated Acker Plumbing Company for more than 40 years before retiring. She was a member of Monterey Church of Christ. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James; children, Michael Acker and Regina Hitchner and husband Cody, all of Lubbock; siblings, Doris Hungerford of Brownfield and Jimmy Tuttle of Melba, Idaho; granddaughter, Brittany Schier and husband Kevin and their son Kade of LaVernia, Texas. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Kenneth Tuttle and Dean Patterson. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment at 2:00 p.m. at Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield. www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com

