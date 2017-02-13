Leota Lee Ruth Slaughter

January 14, 1933 – February 8, 2017

Funeral services for Leota (Lee) Ruth Slaughter were held at 10 am Friday, February 10, 2017 at Brownfield Church of Christ with Ernest Smith officiating and Jerald Baldwin assisting. Burial followed in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Lee passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Brownfield. She was born in Garza County to Clinton Horace Howell, Sr. and Faye Edna Reno Howell. She attended school in Post. Lee married Leonard Othell Carey on August 12, 1950. He passed away November 11, 1971. She then married Burke Slaughter September 7, 1979 in Brownfield. Lee was a homemaker in the greatest sense of the word. She kept a clean home, cooked all meals from scratch, and made all of the clothes for her children. She did work for a time as the Manager for a fabric shop in Brownfield, at Nelson Pharmacy and Sears-Copeland Hardware as a sales clerk. The central and most important part of her life was her family. There was nothing more important to her than her family and friends. Lee is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, Lona Mae Howell, Clinton Horace Howell, Jr., Jerry Alton Howell, Doris Faye Howell Kay, Jimmy Glenn Howell, and Roy Max Howell and one great-grandson, John Randall Redman. Lee is survived by her husband, Burke Slaughter of Brownfield; five children, Vanita Redman of Wolfforth, Lesa LaBadie of Brownfield, Mike Slaughter of Brownfield, Susan Fair of Dallas, Pam Lehman of Lubbock; 12 grandchildren; 19 grandchildren, who called her Toot-Toot; a sister, Doris Kay; and a brother, Jimmy Howell.

Category: Obituaries