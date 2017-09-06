Leonel Rios

July 25, 1964 – September 2, 2017

Leonel Rios was born in Lockney, Texas on July 25, 1964 to Manuel Rios, Sr. and Aurora Rios. He died on Saturday, September 2 in Lubbock. He was 53 years old.Services will be held on Thursday, September 7, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Brownfield with Father Edwardo Teo officiating. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 6, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Head Duarte Funeral Home. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at Head Duarte Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Leonel enjoyed listening to Tejano music and the oldies and getting together with family to dance and spend time together. Leonel worked in construction for many years doing building and roofing. He went to Union High School and was a resident of Lubbock. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Manuel Rios, Jr. and Joe Rios. Leonel is survived by his daughters – Roxanne Rios of Dallas – Fort Worth and Dezseray Rios of Lubbock, sons – Able Lee Rios of Lubbock, Lonny Anthony Rios of Canyon and Lonny Manuel Rios of Lubbock. He is also survived by his brothers – Armando and Rosalinda Rios of Lubbock, Tomas Rios of Johnson City and Abel Rios of Austin, sisters – Rosalinda and Ernesto Gonzales of Brownfield, Susana Comings of Fairbanks, Alaska, Luz Elida Rios of Lubbock and Abby Rios of San Antonio.

