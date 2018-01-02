Leon Thomason

June 10, 1940 – December 23, 2017

Leon Thomason, 77, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Scenic Pointe Nursing Home in Millersburg, Ohio. He was born June 10, 1940, in Brownfield, Texas, to the late Tommy Myrl and Zelma (Webb) Thomason.

Leon did everything BIG! He was a self-made man with a personality the size of Texas. He loved his family and friends deeply. His favorite place to be was in a large group of people, and still he stood out as a larger than life man. He is survived by two children, Lonnie (Lisa) Thomason and Terri (Scott) Marhefka; five grandchildren, Laurel, John, Teresa, Michael and Sara; and a brother, Tommy (Virginia) Thomason. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Thomason; infant daughter, Teresa Thomason; and step father, Happy Chapman. The family received friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road, Mansfield. The memorial service conducted by Pastor Michael D. Weaver immediately followed at 11:00 a.m. Words of condolence may be expressed to the family at www.wappnercremation.com

Category: Obituaries