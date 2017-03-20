Lendal Lon Harlan

September 3, 1944 – March 18, 2017

Funeral Services for Mr. Lendal Lon Harlan (Daddy Len), age 72, of Wolfe City, were held Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Millard Doan Brent officiated. Burial followed in Dodd City Cemetery. Lendal was born September 3, 1944 in Bonham, to Henry Carl Harlan and Gertie Mae Meek. He went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Lendal was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Carl Harlan & Gertie Mae Harlan and brothers, Hulan Harlan, H.C. “Junior” Harlan, and John Ed Harlan. He was a US Army Veteran serving from Aug. 19, 1970 – Feb. 25, 1972. He graduated from Dodd City High School in 1963 and was an independent home builder in Brownfield for over 32 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing, basketball, westerns and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley Prock Harlan of Wolfe City, daughters, Tiffany and husband Ramon Kirgan of Bullard, and Chelsea and husband, Steven Giles of Corinth, and stepsons, Jimmy Rogers of Dallas and Craig and wife Bama Rogers of Bandera; grandchildren, Lexi and Allie Rae Kirgan of Bullard, Aspen and River Giles of Corinth; sister, Doris Gibson of Hewitt; brothers, Clovis Harlan and wife, Eva of Dodd City and Larry Harlan and wife, Doretha of Melissa.

Pallbearers were Albert Spiller, Carroll Spiller, Pat Hilliard, Duane Steadham, Jerry Petty and Jeff Petty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Home Hospice of Grayson County. The family received friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Wise Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com

Category: Obituaries