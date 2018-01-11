Lanny Caswell

March 20, 1958 – January 3, 2018

Lanny Bryan Caswell was born on March 20, 1958 to Norman and Dorothy Decker Caswell of Meadow. Lanny died on January 3, 2018 in Lubbock. He was 59. Lanny was always smiling and had a heart of gold. He loved everyone and was willing to help anyone out with anything. He was always fun loving and such a joy to be around. Lanny was a great musician and played for 20 years with the West Texas Travelers and Mary Beth Ashburn, who remained a great friend of his. He was a member of the Meadow Church of Christ. The last years of his life were spent in Lubbock Healthcare Nursing Home in Lubbock where he was greatly loved by the staff. Friends visited him often. Lanny was loved. Lanny even helped care for others in the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother – Barry and both sets of grandparents.

Lanny is survived by the absolute joy of his life, his daughter Chloe. He is also survived by a huge extended family of Caswell’s and Decker’s, all of whom thought the world of Lanny. He is also survived by his great friends Mary Beth Ashburn and Kirby Keesee. He is also survived by a brother, Monty Dale. A memorial service may be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Caswell’s and the Decker’s request that you spend time with your family and love them the way we were taught by our heavenly Father.

Category: Obituaries