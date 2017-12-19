Kathy Barrier

April 16, 1955 – December 8, 2017

Kathy Barrier of Brownfield arrived in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, her niece Kristen and a host of loving family and friends on December 8, at 3 a.m. Kathy graduated from Hereford High School in 1973. She is survived by her parents, Neil and Dottie Barrier of Brownfield, brother Terry (Brenda) of Corpus Christi and sister Jolisa (Jay) Collinsworth of Andrews, special cousins – Mark and Marty Joplin, Marla Smalley and her other parents – Gene and Neva Joplin and Duane and June Cornet. Kathy had no biological children but is survived by her Children in Love – Tiffany Proctor, Jared Barrier, Kali Newman, Kendra Scott, Jessica Burkhardt, Jason Barrier, Ann Cofield, Amber Joplin, Josh Joplin, Jerrica Gregory, Jennisty Thompson, Jacoda Schuetze, Katie Joplin, Tabitha Sisson and James Mark Joplin. Kathy is also survived by many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, niece Kristen Corbin and several aunts and uncles. Kathy’s love and big heart capable of loving many will be missed greatly. Pall bearers will be Jeff Procto, Jared Barrier, Greg Newman, Brandon Scott, Chris Burkhardt, Josh Joplin, Jason Barrier and Rick Barrier. Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church Meadow with Terry Barrier and her kids officiating on December 23 at 3 p.m. Kathy was a lifelong Baptist and was a member of churches where she lived. Kathy was a Graphic Artist and worked for UMC in Lubbock and Pineapple Printing of Midland. Memorial programs will be presented by Addie Proctor, Victoria and Benjamin Barrier, Kristen, Madison and Gregory Newman, Kenlee and Corbin Scott, her great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kristen Corbin Scholarship at Permian Basin Foundation, 200 N Loraine Street, Suite #500, Midland Texas, 79701

Category: Obituaries