Judy Coor

August 10, 1942 – November 25, 2017

Memorial services for Judy Coor, age 75 of Brownfield, Texas were held Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Brownfield Church of Christ with Kalith Brown officiating and Truman Hayes assisting. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Welch Church of Christ P.O. Box 187 Welch, Texas 79377 in Memory of Judy Coor for the Kenyan Children’s Home. Mrs. Coor was born August 10, 1942 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Vera (O’Brien) and O.L. Harp, Jr. She married Doyle Coor in Welch, Texas May 28, 1960 and was a member of the Church of Christ and always put God first. Judy was a homemaker and was very devoted to her husband and family and loved to travel with her husband. She was a great pianist who enjoyed music and was an eternal optimist who never met a stranger. Judy Coor passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ned Harp. She is survived by her husband of 58 years – Doyle Coor of Brownfield, two sons – Kevin Coor and wife Lynn of Frisco and Kurt Coor and wife Jeanie of Lubbock, two daughters – Suzanne Melville and husband Ken of Allen and Dianna Stringer of Lubbock, one brother – Dan Harp and wife Patsy of Welch and ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries