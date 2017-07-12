Juanita Torres

June 11, 1971 – July 9, 2017

Funeral service for Juanita Torres, 46 years of age, will be on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am. Service will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Eduardo Teo officiating. There will be a Rosary recited Thursday at Head Duarte Funeral Home. Juanita entered eternal rest on July 9, 2017. Juanita Torres was born on June 11, 1971, in Ropesville to Ernesto Diaz Perez and Augustina Escobedo. She wed Joe Angel Torres on October 19, 2009, in Wolfforth; Juanita relocated to Odessa in 2015. Juanita enjoyed playing the piano, watching Netflix, and writing in her journal. She loved to be outdoors, especially going to the beach. Juanita was a Christian and found comfort in reading her Bible as well as listening to Christian music. Juanita is survived by her siblings: Sylvia Perez of Lubbock, Norma Perez of Odessa, Gilbert (Beatrice) Perez of Levelland, Olga (Johnny) Rodriguez of Snyder, Roger (Kim) Perez of Utah, Rosa (George) Bustillos of Meadow, and Laurie Perez of Odessa. Juanita was greeted in heaven by her parents, her brother Robert Perez, and her sister Elia Blankenship.

Category: Obituaries