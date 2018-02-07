Juanita Brookey Perry

February 7, 2018

Juanita Brookey Perry
April 2, 1922 – February 6, 2018
Juanita was born April 2, 1922 to Charles and Francis Brookey in Granite, Oklahoma. Juanita passed away Tuesday, February 6 in Lubbock. Juanita and her family moved to Terry County in 1937. She married Dick Perry August 14, 1940 in Mangum, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her husband – Dick Perry, her parents – Charles Brookey and Francis Perry, brothers – Frank Brookey, Woodrow Brookey and Brown Brookey, sisters – Geneva Perry and Dorothy Harris. Juanita is survived by four sons – Eddie Perry (Pat) of Brownfield, Royce Perry (Sharon) of Hobbs, Steve Perry (Peggy) of  Owassso, Oklahoma and Don Perry (Rita) of Silver City, New Mexico, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren. Juanita donated her body to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and at her request, there will be no services.

Category: Obituaries

