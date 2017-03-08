Juan Zaraquosa Trevino

May 23, 1932 – March 6, 2017

Memorial services for Juan Zaraqosa Trevino will be held at 2pm Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Templo Tethsenan with Rev. Pedro Rodriquez officiating. Juan was born May 23, 1932 to Zaraqosa Trevino and Cruz Trevino Charles in Weslaco. He married Susie Delgado in Brownfield in 1980. Juan was a member of Templo Tethsenan. He is preceded in death by his wife Susie Delgado; parents, Zaraqosa Trevino and Cruz Trevino Charles; and two brothers, Domingo T. Jimenez and Paul Trevino. Juan is survived by his three children, Raul Trevino and wife, Wendy, of Wisconson, Delia Carranza and husband, Ernie, of Hondo, Dora Delgado and husband, Josue, of Kansas; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two adopted grandsons, Roy and Ray Delgado; five siblings, Tiburcio “Butch” Trevino and wife, Bertha, of Amarillo, Ernestina Garcia and husband, Jose, of Tulia, Vicky Moreno and husband, Marcario, of Brownfield, Lupe Cuevas and husband, Angel of Kingsville, Mary Charles of Angelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Category: Obituaries