Joyce Lee Durbin

February 27, 1944 – October 17, 2017

Graveside services for Joyce Lee Durbin were held 11am Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Terry County Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Joyce Lee passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born February 27, 1944 to Gerald and Erie Mae Bench in Brownfield. She graduated from Brownfield High School and then went on to get her PhD from Texas Tech University. Joyce Lee served as a professor at the University of Arizona and West Texas A & M. Joyce Lee loved everyone and everyone that she met loved her. She will be dearly missed by all. Joyce Lee had a special passion for all of the romance languages, especially the Spanish language. Joyce Lee is preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Erie Mae Bench, and her brother Jacky Bench.

Joyce Lee is survived by two sisters, Joanna Wallace and husband Danny, Mary Jean Miller and husband John; special friend, Issam Hassan; aunt, Geraldine Sexton; two cousins, Lavonne Lewis, Redelle Hurd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

