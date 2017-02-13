Joyce Clanahan Bearden

August 15, 1932 – February 7, 2017

Joyce Clanahan Bearden was born August 15, 1932 in Yoakum County. She was a lifelong resident of Yoakum County and lived east of Plains, near her current home, her entire life. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved Ray on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. A family visitation was held Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. Services were held at First Baptist Church Plains at 1:30 pm officiated by Patrick Hamilton and Tracy Bearden. Burial was at 4:00 pm in Terry County Memorial Cemetery. Donations can be made to Buckner Children’s Home or to the Alzheimer’s Association. She was born to Noel, Sr. and Opal Clanahan. She graduated from Plains High School as part of the Class of 1949. She married the love of her life, Ray Bearden, on June 26, 1949 at First Baptist Church Plains. They built a strong Christian home and lovingly adopted their two children, Rickey and Rhonda. Joyce was Ray’s life mate and assistant as they farmed in the Tokio community for 39 years. She was an active member of Tokio Baptist Church until it disbanded in 1995. She later joined First Baptist Church Plains where she was a devoted member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. Joyce never missed a chance to spend time with friends and family. Whether it was sitting and chatting with lifelong friends, or playing games with extended families, or following kids, grandkids and great-grandkids across the country to support them in their various endeavors. Joyce is survived by her son, Rickey Bearden and wife Karen of Plains, and daughter Rhonda Dion and husband Jerry of Lubbock. Six grandchildren, Tracy Bearden of Flower Mound, Bruce Bearden and wife Kasey of Lubbock, Kyley Martin and husband Greg of Plains, Lisa Dion of Lubbock, Mindy Matthews and husband Kevin of Lubbock, and Cliften Bearden and wife Kaci of Lubbock. Seven great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Keagan, Stella & Sadie Bearden, Riley & Kynlee Martin, and Ellie Matthews. As well as many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents, Noel, Sr. and Opal Perkins; step-father Champ Perkins; brothers, A.C Clanahan and Noel “N.C.” Clanahan, and sister Juanelle Green. The family would also like to express their deepest appreciation for the years of loving care and support they received from Home Instead caregivers, and especially from Delia Alaniz for being a beloved caregiver and friend to Mom & Dad.

Category: Obituaries