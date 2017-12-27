Josefina Gallegos

April 6, 1932 – December 22, 2017

Funeral services for Josefina Gallegos, 85, of Brownfield will be held 2 pm Thursday, December 28, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. A rosary will be held 6 pm Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Josefina Gallegos was born April 6,1932, in Aguascalientes, Mexico to Santos and Joaquina Pina. She married Benito Gallegos on December 27, 1950 in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico. They moved to Brownfield, Texas in 1960. She was the mother of 10 children. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother.

She is preceeded in death by her husband Benito Gallegos, 3 sons Sylvester Gallegos, Cecilio Gallegos, Hector Gallegos, and grandson Jake Cameron. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Martha and husband Servando Gusman of Wellman, Tx, Mary and husband Jeff Cameron of Magnolia,Tx, Leticia and husband Michael Broeker of Shertz, Tx, Irma and husband Eloy Garcia of Frisco,Tx, 3 sons, Manuel and wife Sylvia Gallegos of Tomball, Tx, Benito Jr and wife Sylvia Gallegos of Friendswood,Tx, Raul and wife Martha Gallegos of Ponder, Tx; She had 22 Grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.

