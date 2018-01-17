Jose Maria Cavazos

January 26, 1966 – January 12, 2018

Jose Maria Cavazos Jr, 51, passed from this life at his home in Brownfield on Friday, January 12, 2018 surrounded by love. He was born January 26, 1966 in Toledo, OH and raised by Jose Sr, and Oralia Cavazos to become the hardworking family man that he was. He met the love of his life, Angie Competio, at the age of 15 and they were married soon after on March 13, 1982, in Brownfield, TX. He is survived by his wife of 35 years and their three sons, Joe, and his wife Kourtney of Brownfield; Frank of Brownfield, and Tommy Joe and his wife Victoria of Lubbock; 2 grandaughters, Kaley and Alyssa of Brownfield and grandson Christian Joe of Lubbock. He is also survived by his mother Oralia Cavazos Cuello; 7 brothers, Rafael , Eloy, Leonardo, Gilbert, Junior, Francisco, and Rogelio; 9 sisters, Patti, Janie, Maryland, Maria, Eudelia, Melissa, Esperanza, Elizabeth and Melissa; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose M Cavazos Sr. Together with Angie, they raised their boys with the same work ethic that he possessed and with a strong dedication to family above all. Family was everything and he made sure that everyone he loved knew just that. His pride was in the family he created and the joy he got from spending time with them was immeasurable. He could often be found at the grill cooking for his family and always had an extra plate available for anyone who showed up. He loved his grandchildren beyond measure, and despite the weather or any other circumstance could be found wherever they were. He was always there to offer a word of encouragement, a goofy moment or to remind them that injuries just didn’t happen because they were “Cavazos Strong.” A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6 PM at the First Baptist Church in Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries