Jose “Joe” Sanchez Gonzales

1952-2017

The Lord took our beloved brother, father, husband, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Joe home on Sunday, August 6, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

He passed under the loving care and support of family and friends. Joe, affectionately known to many as Coche, will be deeply missed. He will be remembered for his passion for life and fun-loving nature. Joe approached everyone with an open mind and heart and truly loved making people laugh.

As a true Texan, he was an avid sports fan, and loved the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. He especially loved having the company of family and friends over for barbecues and celebrating life. Over the years he wore many hats. He worked as a service technician for Energas, a cross country truck driver for multiple companies, and as a carpenter for Mattison Properties.

He is survived by his wife Cecilia Gutierrez-Gonzales, four brothers Raymond Gonzales, Gonzalo Gonzales Jr., Ricky Gonzales, and Raul Gonzales; two sisters Paula Acosta and Rebecca Gonzales; three daughters Sandra Villarreal, Janelle Gonzales, and Regina Crowley; five stepchildren Vanessa Garcia, Felicia Castaneda, Miriah Helmers, Bruce Casias, and Anthony Casias; 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Emma and Gonzalo Gonzalez and brother Robert Gonzales.

Vigil services will be held at the Chapel of Grace Funeral Home in Lubbock today, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. with rosary services at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 10th beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church and burial at Peaceful Gardens in Lubbock.

The family wishes to thank friends and family for their outpouring love and support during this difficult time.

