John Gonzales

February 10, 1943 – September 5, 2017

John Gonzales was born on February 10, 1943 in Goliad, Texas to Manuel and Tiodora Gonzalez. He went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2017. John was a man of music and enjoyed playing his guitar and the organ. He loved to work outside and enjoyed hanging out with his family and fishing. He was a loving and caring man and helped as much as he could, as often as he could. John also worked for the cotton gins from time to time. John was a simple man but had a kind heart and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. John met the love of his life Maria Olivia Gonzales and they were married in 1992 in Brownfield. He was preceded in death by his wife – Maria Olivia Gonzales, his parents – Manuel and Tiodora Gonzalez and three brothers – Pablo Gonzalez, Cruz Gonzalez and Jesus Ramon Reyna. John is survived by daughters – Yvonne and Velentin Canales of Phoenix, Arizona, Lisa and Eddie Flores of Brownfield and Criselda and Chris Thorn of Dallas, sisters – Manuela “Mamie” Gutierrez of Lubbock, brothers – Jose Reynaldo and Linda Reyna of Brownfield, Joel Rene and Aurora Reyna of Scott City, Kansas and 13 grandchildren.Funeral services for John were held on Friday, September 8 at 2 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Brownfield. A visitation was held on Thursday, September 7 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home. John was laid to rest at Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home.

Category: Obituaries