John Dale Curtis

April 26, 1935 – September 3, 2017

John Dale Curtis, 82, of Tokio, TX passed away surrounded by family, Sunday, September 3, 2017. He was born April 26, 1935 in Clovis, NM to J.H. and Annie Hendricks Curtis. He lived in Clovis until he was 4 years old and moved to Denver City in 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean, Jimmy and George and nephew, Marc Curtis. John Dale was a farmer in Tokio for 30 years and worked at the Yoakum County Landfill for 10 years; retiring in 2013. He loved to fish in Big Bend National Park and Port Aransas, Texas. He loved Spring Break vacations in Port Aransas as well. He was a true Texas Tech Red Raider fan and loved attending their games. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Curtis, his four children, Jimmy Curtis and wife Cathy of Wolfforth, Claudia Weaver of Lubbock, Johnny Curtis of Idalou, and BD Curtis of Pampa. Sister-in-law Saundra Stephens and her husband Rowe of Plains. Nieces Tina Curtis of Conroe, Lea Ann Wood of Panhandle, and Cristi Stephens of Dimmitt. Nephews Brent Stephens of Frisco, Rodney Curtis of Olney, and Braughn Curtis of Leonard. 22 grandchildren, and 5 greatgrandchildren. Many Cousins and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the New Mexico Christian Children’s Home, 1356 New Mexico, Portales, NM 88130-9411. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 6, 2017 at the Brownfield Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at the First Baptist Church in Plains at 11a.m. on Thursday September 7, 2017.

