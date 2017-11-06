Joe Grado

August 26, 1946 – November 1, 2017

Joe L. Grado, 71 was born on August 26, 1946 in Marfa Presidio to Jose B., Sr. and Antonia Grado. He died on Sunday, November 1, 2017. A visitation was held on November 3 at the Seagraves Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel. Services were held Saturday, November 4 at 11 a.m. in the St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Seagraves with Father Paul Karieakatt officiating. He married Ann Pung in 1993 in Seminole. He hauled cattle for several years. Joe also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 – 1977. He then enlisted in the National Guard, where he served for 25 years. His family and friends were proud of and grateful for his service to his country. Joe loved to work puzzles and loved spending time with his family and his grandkids. He was a big fan of western movies and dancing. He loved driving trucks. He will be missed by his family and friends. Joe is survived by his sons – Jimmy Joe Grado of Houston, Bobby Joe (Tracey) Grado of Seminole and Benjiman Joe Grado of Lubbock, also, James Earl Pung of Hobbs, New Mexico and Johnny Ray Prince of Washington, daughters – Joann (Eliot) Sullivan of Corpus Christi, Joela Diane Grado of Brownfield, Cathy (Pete Herrera) Grado of Seminole, Amy Joe (Jorge Sepeda) Grado of Midland and Betty Joe (Marcilino Garcia) of Brownfield, sisters – Rosa (Dale) Howard of Alpine, Laura Leos of Big Spring and Maria (Johnny) Villalva of Seminole and brothers – Ruben (Alice) Grado of Seminole, Juan (Rosa Emma) Grado of Seminole and Samuel (Laura) Grado of Seminole. He was preceded in death by his parents – Jose B. Grado, Sr. and Antonia Leos, his sister – Mary Bradley and two brothers – Ricky Grado and Ramond Grado.

Category: Obituaries