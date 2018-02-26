Jo Ella “Sissy” Tankersley

October 10, 1930 – February 19, 2018

On Monday, February 19, Jo Ella “Sissy” Tankersley left her wheelchair behind and is now running and skipping around heaven, delighting others with her keen intellect and witty sense of humor. Sissy was born on October 10, 1930, in Doole, TX to Ernest (Pete) Tankersley and Ruby Deatherage Tankersley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Samuel Herring Tankersley, and sister-in-law, Louise Tankersley. She leaves to mourn her passing numerous cousins, family, and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Brownfield Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 120 West Tate Street, Brownfield, Tx at 2:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2018, with Ernest Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Seagraves Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brownfield Rehab and Care for their consistent and thoughtful care. Also, much appreciation is given for the members of Tate Street Church of Christ for all their Sunday visits throughout the years.

