Jo Ann Waters

July 24, 1931 – November 14, 2017

Jo Ann Waters, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away November 14, 2017. She was born July 24, 1931, in Sedalia, Missouri, daughter of Frank Joe and Dorothy Maude (Sumners) Summers. On December 24, 1950, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Ralph Lloyd Waters, who survives. She also is survived by her sisters, Katy Hopper of Sedalia, and Nancy Johnson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sisters-in-law, Mary Catherine Snow of Kingsville, Missouri and Ruth (Norman) Griswold of Overland Park, Kansas; four children, Stan (Teresa) Waters of Levelland, Debra Tidmore, Karen (Jeff) Fisher both of Prairie Village, Kansas and Carol (Dan) Horsch of Overland Park; grandchildren Matt (Sarah) Waters, Mike (Christina) both of Levelland, Melissa (Matt) Moss of Anna, Texas, Valerie and Sara Fisher both of Prairie Village, Kansas, Luke, Abby and Ryan Horsch of Overland Park; great grandchildren Macaela Waters, Layne Newberry, Hayden Waters, Tristan and Addison Waters all of Levelland, Aubrey and Jacob Moss of Anna, Texas. Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 17, at Church of the Resurrection Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue in Leawood, Kansas. The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Graveside services followed Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Sedalia, or the KU Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorder Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia,. www.heckartfuneralhome.com

