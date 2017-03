Death Notice

Jimmy McDonald, a 1970 graduate of Brownfield High School passed away February 24, 2017 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 64. Memorial services will be held March 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Sayre First Baptist Church officiated by Rusty McMullen. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com

Category: Obituaries