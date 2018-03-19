Jim Garver Back

January 22, 1968 – March 14, 2018

Funeral services for Jim Garver Back will be held 1pm Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Brownfield Church of Christ with Bo Sherro officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadow Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Jim was born January 22, 1968 to Jimmie and Teresa Back. He graduated from Cy-Fair High school in Houston. Jim is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. Jim is survived by his two sons, Devin Back and Kalen Back; parents, Jimmie and Teresa Back; three sisters, Terri McClanahan and husband, Jim; Danita Miller, Christy McKamey and husband, Jeff; and eight nieces and nephews, Morgan Miller, Mason Miller, Justin Mullins, Ethan Mullins, Jack McClanahan, Isabel McKamey, Quinn McKamey, and Noah McKamey.

Category: Obituaries