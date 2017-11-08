Jesus “Jesse” Pauda

November 2, 1975 – November 2, 2017

Funeral services for Jesus “Jesse” Pauda, Jr. were held at 10am, Monday, November 6, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church. There was a family visitation Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. Jesse passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017 at his home in Lubbock. He was born November 2, 1975 in Brownfield to Jesus Pauda, Sr. and Carlota P. Pauda. Jesse graduated from Brownfield High School and then went on to get his bachelor’s degree in MIS from Texas Tech University. He was a member of The Worship Center in Lubbock. Jesse is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernesto and Maria Pauda, and Cipriano Perez. He is survived by his daughter Ava Rae Pauda; parents, Jesus Pauda, Sr. and Carlota P. Pauda; siblings, Cynthia Pauda Astello and husband, Brigido, Sandra Pauda Caballero and husband, Ben, James Joe Pauda and wife, Michelle; nieces and nephews, Nick and Jessica Garcia, Bridgette, Vincent, and Madelyn Caballero, and grandmother, Cruz Perez.

Category: Obituaries