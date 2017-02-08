Jessie Russell

December 25, 1986 – January 26, 2017

Funeral for Jessie Russell, 30, of Brownfield was Friday at 2:00pm at Head Duarte Funeral Home. Family received friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday. Jessie Russell was born on December 25, 1986, in Dallas to Louie Russell and Beverly Grimes. He was a model in San Diego, CA, prior to relocating to Brownfield. Jessie enjoyed listening to music and sports. His nieces and nephews were his pride and joy. Jessie will be missed by all of his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, sisters Angie Hendrix of Brownfield and Holly Smith of Sioux City, Iowa, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Category: Obituaries