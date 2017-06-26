Janice Strange

October 23, 1941 – June 21, 2017

Graveside services for Janice Strange, 75, of Brownfield were 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Memorial services followed at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church with Dr. Matt Baird officiating. There was a family visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Janice passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Brownfield. She was born October 23, 1941 in Vernon to Grady and Mildred Sullivan. She graduated from Vernon High School. She married the love of her life, Joseph T. Strange on May 15, 1970 in Vernon. She was a member of Brownfield First Baptist Church. Janice was also a member of the Eastern Star, and a faithful Christian who took Jesus Christ as her Savior, and was baptized at the age of 11 in the Vernon First Baptist Church. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph T. Strange, and parents, Grady and Mildred Sullivan. Janice is survived by a son, Rodney Strange of Brownfield; a daughter, Sandra Wall of Electra; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries