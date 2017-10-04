Janice Mae Graves

July 28, 1933 – October 2, 2017

Graveside services for Janice Mae Graves will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Brownfield Cemetery with Chris Seaton officiating. Janice passed away Monday, October 2, 2017, in Brownfield. She was born July 28, 1933, in Oakland, CA to Perry and Elvera Rankin. Janice married the love of her life Thomas “Pete” Graves February 16, 1953 in Lovington, NM. She worked as a nurse’s aid for numerous years. Janice was hard working and a loving mother, always keeping her children and grandchildren on their toes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Graves; parents, Perry and Elvera Rankin; 2 brothers, Ray and Perry Rankin; 2 sons-in-law, Mark Monfore and Charles Lieb; and granddaughter, Andrea Graves. Janice is survived by her 2 sons, James and Dennis Graves; 2 daughters, Pamela Lieb and Linda Monfore; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Category: Obituaries