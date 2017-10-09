Janice Mae Graves

July 28, 1933 – October 2, 2017

Graveside services for Janice Mae Graves will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Brownfield Cemetery with Rev. Chris Seaton officiating. Janice passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Brownfield. She was born on July 28, 1933, in Oakland, CA to Perry and Elvera Rankin. Janice married the love of her life Thomas “Pete” Graves on February 16, 1953 in Lovington, NM. She worked as a nurse’s aide for many years. Janice was a hardworking and a loving mother, always keeping her children and grandchildren on their toes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Graves; parents, Perry and Elvera Rankin; 2 brothers, Ray and Perry Rankin; daughter, Rose Mary Graves (Cookie) Waitman; 2 sons-in-laws, Mark Monfore and Charles Lieb; and granddaughter, Andrea Graves. Janice is survived by her 2 sons, James and Dennis Graves; 2 daughters, Pamela Lieb and Linda Monfore; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Category: Obituaries