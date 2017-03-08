Jana G. Priest

July 6, 1953 – March 2, 2017

SANDIA – Jana G. Priest, age 63, died March 2, 2017. She was born July 6, 1953 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Roy and Florine Priest. She is survived by two sisters Joan Gunn and Jayne (John) Wilson, two brothers John (Lill) Priest and Joe (Joy) Priest, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Mar. 7, 2017 in the Sandia Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis, Texas.

