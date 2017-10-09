James Melvin Hart

March 15, 1953 – October 4, 2017

Services for James Melvin Hart, 64, of Brownfield were held at 2pm on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Matt Baird officiating. Burial followed in the Loop Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

Visitation was held from 6-8pm on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. James was born on March 15, 1953 in Brownfield to Glen and Loie Hart. He graduated from Seagraves High School and attended West Texas A&M. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. James married Pansy on February 25, 1983 in Seagraves. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed football, working outdoors and driving trucks. He was employed by Halliburton for 20 plus years and loved working in the lab. James is preceded in death by his father, Glen Hart and a nephew, Craig Proctor. James is survived by his wife, Pansy Hart; 2 children, Jamie Hart and boyfriend David Shaffer and Chris Hart and wife Cynthia; 5 grandchildren; mother, Loie Hart; brother, Carol Hart and wife Judy; sister, Terry Sue Proctor and husband Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews.

