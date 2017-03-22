Jackie Yvonne DuBose Cary

July 27, 1932 – March 18, 2017

Jackie Yvonne DuBose Cary, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

She was born to Bobbie Cook DuBose and Jack DuBose, in Terry County, Texas on July 27, 1932. The eldest of three, she attended school in Brownfield, Texas, graduating early at age 17, from Brownfield High School, in 1949. She received the notable honor of being crowned, ‘Queen of Brownfield High School’, prior to graduation. After high school, she went on to Draughon Business College in Lubbock, where she met a Texas Tech geology student, Audra B. Cary. While sitting on his front porch each afternoon after class, with his guitar, he would serenade her, as she walked home from class. Theirs became a love story of laughter, love and music, that would last almost 60 years.They were married in December 1950, one week before he departed for the Army’s Boot Camp, at Ft. Chaffee. As a new bride, she returned home, to her parent’s house, where she lived and worked, to save for their first home. After finishing Boot Camp, he brought her to Ft. Smith, Arkansas where she worked in the military administrative office, and notably, became the first wife, to ever discharge her own husband, from the U.S. Army, making headlines in the local newspaper. After his discharge, they returned to Lubbock, where Audra finished school at Tech, graduating with a Geology degree in 1953. Soon, she found herself in a new world, as an oilman’s wife, when he became employed with Skelly Oil Company in the Texas Panhandle. When her husband’s job transferred them between cities, almost every four years, Jackie learned to make each move her new ‘home’. An avid gardener, and talented artist, she enjoyed creating a life for her family in each place – Pampa, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monahans, Texas; Pampa, Texas again, and finally, in 1969, Midland, Texas. Influenced by her maternal grandparents, Jackie accepted Christ at a very young age, and became active in every church she attended. She was a longtime member of the Fellowship Class of First United Methodist Church in Midland, and served on the Building Committee for the Activities Center at FUMC. She was also a member and leader of the Twentieth Century Study Club, Community Bible Study, and as a very patriotic American, she was a proud member of the Seven Brothers of Theus Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Throughout her adult life, she loved to learn, especially in her love of art, and she had the privilege of painting with notables such as the late Dollie Ballinger, Warren Taylor, and Stan Jacobs. Jackie continued her studies, receiving an Associate Degree in General Studies from Midland College in 1986. Jackie’s love of God, her strong faith and her love for her family, were most important in her life. A devoted wife and mother, she loved children, having her own two daughters – Cynthia Jill Cary Mladenka and Brenda Elayne Cary Brown. She made a lifetime of memories with her girls, and later, with her grandchildren: April and Kristen Brown, along with Jennifer, Madison and Michael Mladenka. Those were the memories she cherished the most. After her husband’s death in 2010, Jackie accepted a new ‘family’ at Manor Park Retirement Center. She enjoyed her new home, at the Scharbauer Cottage at Manor Park, and the devoted nursing staff, who gave her much care and love. Thank you to Brenda DeLaPaz, Jessica Callins, Debbie Plumlee, Elva Trevino, Kristina Ortalejo, Patricia Williams, Mary Izquierdo, Melina Rodriguez, Hellen Owino, Marissa Rivera, Irene Sosa, Armida Flores, Vivian Ogbebor, Andrea Vanburen, Jackie Davis, Isabel Flores, Laura Booher, Sarah Anaya, Rose Rubalcava, Yazil Rascon, and Stephen Nelson.

Category: Obituaries