Irmalinda Mesquias

March 23, 1958 – December 2, 2017

Funeral services for Irmalinda Mesquias, 59, of Brownfield were held at 10 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Visitation will was held from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Irmalinda went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2017. Irmalinda was born on March 23, 1958 in Brownfield to Roberto and Guadalupe Mesquias. She graduated from Levelland Special Education Program in 1980. Irmalinda is proceded in death by her father, Roberto Mesquias Sr; two brothers, Roberto Mesquias Jr. and Jessie Mesquias and a niece, Stephanie Sanchez. Irmalinda is survived by her mother, Guadalupe Mesquias; four sisters, Guadalupe Martinez, Esperanza Torres, Virginia Mendoza and Cecilia Salazar; two brothers, Pete Mesquias and George Mesquias and numerous nieces and nephews.

Category: Obituaries