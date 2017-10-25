Guadalupe Mata Sr.

May 29, 1946 – October 24, 2017

Services for Guadalupe Mata Sr. 71, of Brownfield will be held at 10am Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Teo officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-6pm with rosary following from 6-8pm on Sunday and Monday at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Guadalupe was born on May 29, 1946 to Jose and Fidela Mata in Sinton. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army as a Staff Sargent. He was a self-employed truck driver since 1979 and a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Guadalupe married Santos Salas 53 years ago on October 4, 1964 in Brownfield. He was the greatest man who ever lived and a devoted family man, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a Texas Ranger and Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed fishing, working on vehicles and playing Texas Hold’em. He was hard working and always willing to lend a helping hand to his family. Guadalupe is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Fidela Mata; brother, Danny Mata and 2 sisters, Maria Herrera and Susie Morales. Guadalupe is survived by his wife Santos Mata; sons, Guadalupe Mata Jr. and wife Rebbeca, Reynaldo Mata and partner Clayton Moen and Roberto Mata; daughters, Isabel Vera and husband Frank, Lucy Rodriguez and husband Randole, and Michelle Jenkins and husband Cody; 18 grandchildren including grandson Staff Sargent Guadalupe Mata III; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Joe, Gildo, Blas, Alfred, David, and Tony, sisters, Teresa Basaldua, and Anita Mata and numerous nieces and nephews.

Category: Obituaries