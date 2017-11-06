Guadalupe Guerra, Jr.

December 13, 1954 – October 29, 2017

Guadalupe Guerra, Jr. was born into this world on December 13, 1954 to Guadalupe, Sr. and Louisa Guerra in Brownfield. He died on October 29, 2017. Services for Guadalupe will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Brownfield. Officiating will be Paul Karieakatt. Interment will follow in the Brownfield Cemetery. A rosary will be held on Monday, November 6 at 7 p.m. A viewing will be held on Sunday November 5 from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Monday, November 6, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Head Duarte Funeral Home. All services are under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home. He worked on the Robert Henson farms for many years and at BJ Oilfield Services for several years, as well. Guadalupe loved to play music and listen to Tejano and Classic Rock and spend time with his family. He loved to go hunting and fishing. Guadalupe will be missed by his family and friends. Guadalupe is survived by his parents – Guadalupe, Sr. and Louisa Guerra, daughters – Carol Felan of Austin, Teresa Herrera of Brownfield, Jeanette Rodriguez of Brownfield and Michelle Guerra of Brownfield, son – Lupe Guerra, III of Lubbock, brothers – Albert (Rachel) Guerra of Lubbock and Danny (Stephanie) Guerra of Brownfield, and sisters – Anita Guerra of Houston and Rita (Domingo) Cruz of Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries