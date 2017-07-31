Gregory Nelson Dellinger

September 27, 1943 – July 27, 2017

Funeral services for Gregory Nelson Dellinger, 73, of Brownfield will be held 2pm Monday, July 31, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church, 219 W. Main Street, with Dr. Matt Baird officiating. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation from 6pm to 8pm Sunday, July 30, at Brownfield Funeral Home. Greg passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born September 27, 1943 in Okay, AR to Carl and Myrtle Dellinger. Greg attended Bryan Adams High school in Dallas. He served in the United States Navy. Greg became a Master Plumber on November 19, 1973. He married Linda Mae Wagner on December 21, 1979 in Mentone, Texas. Greg served as president of the Terry County Fair Association for several years. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Greg is survived by his wife Linda Dellinger of Brownfield; four children, Terry Dellinger of Brownfield, William “Bill” Dellinger of Lubbock, Greg Dellinger, Jr. of Austin, Trinetta Dellinger of Brownfield and their mother, Patricia Dellinger; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

