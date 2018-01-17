Grady Emery

January 6, 1934 – January 14, 2018

Graveside services for Grady Emery, 84, of Brownfield, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in the Terry County Cemetery. Eva Houston will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield. He died Sunday, January 14, 2018 in the Brownfield Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late B.J. and Lona Coker Emery on January 6, 1934 in Waldon, Arkansas. He moved to Brownfield in 1949. He married Reba Elmore May 19, 1961 in Terry County. She preceded him in death December 6, 1992. He worked for the City of Brownfield for a number of years and retired as a mechanic from Wellco Oil Services after thirty plus years of service. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Emery, Eugene Emery and a twin brother Jack who died at birth and one sister Martha Emery. Survivors include a daughter – Lana Webb of Brownfield, a brother – Junior Emery of Ola, Arkansas and two sisters – Gladys Clift of Amarillo and Oma Lee Green of Dumas, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries