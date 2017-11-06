Gisela Bench

June 29, 1945 – August 16, 2017

There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 2pm – 4pm at Brownfield Funeral Home Chapel. Gisela was born in Nuremberg, Germany on June 29, 1945. She died in her home, surrounded by family on August 16. Gisela was the youngest of three children. She met and married her husband Jacky Bench while he was stationed in Nuremberg. They moved to Killeen, Texas and finally settled in Brownfield. Gisela had a son, Gerald, while still living in Germany, and shortly after moving to the United States, gave birth to her daughter, Nansi. She enjoyed being a homemaker before attending beauty school in Lubbock in 1968. She then began a fulfilling career as a beautician. Gisela spent the next 45 years in a career that brought her great joy and extraordinary friendships. Gisela loved the women she served and shared a special bond with many of them. She shared in their celebrations as well as their sorrows. She retired from her career in 2015. Gisela loved to read and devoured books. She loved working in her yard and was meticulous about keeping it beautiful. She loved her dog, Saddy and her many cats. She loved to travel and delighted in her travels across the US and abroad to visit her family. Gisela was certified in scuba diving and enjoyed many trips with her scuba diving club. She enjoyed line dancing and swimming for many years at South Plains College. Gisela was an ever present and caring mom. Her world lit up when she became Grandmother “Gee” to Karrah Pieper Medlin, Haylee Bench Clark and Drew Ikard. She was preceded in death by her mother Margarethe Sperber, her father Johann Sperber, brother Georg Sperber, Jacky Bench and her long time friend Archie Dungan. Gisela is survived by her son Gerald Bench, daughter Nansi Ikard, sister Annemarie Dennerlein, nieces and nephews – Carolin, Michael, Corinna and Tobias Kelmer and many loving cousins and family members in Germany as well as her forever friends Inge Stuehler and Tina Salazar. Please make donations in lieu of flowers to Interim Hospice of Brownfield.

