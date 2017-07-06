George Estrada

March 31, 1957 – July 2, 2017

George Estrada, 84, was called home on July 2, 2017. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at 11:00 am at Head-Duarte Funeral Home, 1211 N Lubbock Road. Visitation will be July 4, 2017, from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm. Services are under the direction and professional care of Head Duarte Funeral Home. George Estrada was born to Theodoro and Rita Estrada on September 15, 1932, in Normana, Texas. He married the love of his life, Elida Munoz, on March 31, 1957, in Beeville, Texas, and worked as a farmer. In 1963, he moved his family to Brownfield, where he found his passion as an over the road truck driver, for 41 years. He is preceded in death by: his parents, a sister, Rosa Perez; a son, Louis Estrada; a daughter, Oralia Velasquez; and a great granddaughter, LeAnn Garza. He is survived by: his daughter Joanna and husband Jimmy Gonzales of Brownfield, a brother Benito Estrada of Cuero, son-in-law Adolfo Velasquez of Levelland, fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching western movies, strolling through flea markets, family vacations, and spending time with his grandchildren. George will be remembered as a hard worker, provider, firm in opinions, a motivator, and a teacher, but most of all, a mentor to his grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries