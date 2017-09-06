George Charles Howle

August 17, 1949 – August 28, 2017

Memorial Service for George Charles Howle will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017 at Brownfield Church of Christ, with Rev. Chris Seaton officiating. There will be a reception afterward in the Fellowship Hall. George passed away Monday, August 28, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born August 17. 1949 in Odessa. He graduated From Robert E. Lee High School in Midland and received a Bachelor’s Degree in In Industrial Arts from Southeastern Oklahoma State. George was an Industrial Arts teacher for 20 years in Amarillo and Brownfield. He cared greatly for his students and had a positive impact on the lives of many. He was inducted into the TSA Hall of Honor in May 2017. George is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Louise Howle. He is survived by his sister Dicia Ames and husband Jeff Putnam, of Dallas and nephew, Sam Putnam of Dallas: uncle George Williams of Memphis, Texas and several cousins. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the scholarship fund in his name. at https:// www.gofundme.com/george-howle-memorial-fund

Category: Obituaries