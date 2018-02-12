Geneva Ira Honeycutt

April 6, 1919 – February 8, 2018

Funeral services for Geneva Ira Honeycutt will be held at 10 AM Monday, February 12, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home with Terry Chrestman officiating. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, TX. There will be a family visitation from 5-7 PM on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Geneva passed away shortly after 10:00 am at home in the presence of Eddie and Nadine McHugh on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Brownfield. She was born April 06, 1919 in Troy, TX to Roscoe and Jessie Vera Row. She married Robert Earl Honeycutt on November 30, 1935 in Waco. They were married 63 years before Robert passed away in 1999. Geneva worked for Salem Baptist Church in Coahoma for 37 years and Coahoma ISD from 1963 to 1986. She was a member of the Salem Baptist Church for 68 years and then a member of the Wellman First Baptist Church. She was a member of the WMU Baptist Women. Geneva had a servant’s heart and loved growing flowers. She loved the Lord and was at peace and ready to go home and be with Jesus. She enjoyed watching her family grow up and always had such a gentle spirit. Her name Grandma Honey definitely suited her sweet personality. Geneva is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Honeycutt, parents, Robert and Jessie Row, two sons, Odis Earl and Wesley Howard Honeycutt and wife, Wanda Jean Honeycutt. Geneva is survived by daughter, Nadine McHugh and husband, Eddie; three granddaughters, Shelia Connor and husband, Ron, Courtney Roye and husband, Sean, Jennifer Dorsey and husband, Chris; two grandsons, Jay McHugh and wife, Courtnee, and Lee Honeycutt and wife Tracy; 8 great grandsons,Cameron Honeycutt, Joe, James, Jack and John Dorsey, Cade Connor, Brody and Blayde McHugh; three great granddaughters, Erin, Jacie, and Regan Roye; sister-in-law, Geneva Bewley, and two nieces; Jeannie Barrick and Fay Luke.

Category: Obituaries