Freddie Allen Howard

January 2, 1933 – August 5, 2017

Freddie Allen Howard was born on January 2, 1933 in Haskell, Texas, and passed away August 5, 2017 at his home in Brownfield.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents Major Lee and Martha Howard, brother Euel Lee Howard, sister Helen Francis Gunn, daughter-in-law Angel Howard, and granddaughter Jennifer Lee Howard.

He is survived by his loving wife Billie of sixty-six years, three sisters June Cornett and husband Duane, Dorothy Barrier and husband Neil, and Neva Jo Joplin and husband Gene, one brother John Taylor Howard and wife Jan, one daughter Freda McSwane and husband Jay, two sons Wren Howard and wife Natalie and Major Howard, grandchildren Kristi Howard, Summer Lovelace and husband Sterling, Gabe Murry and wife Jeanie, Haylee Potter and husband Chance, Jason McSwane and wife Natalie, Wayne McSwane and wife Melanie, Dustin Wilkes and wife Summer, Ashlie Zant and husband Shane, Stormy Howard, AJ Howard and wife Shelbye, and great-grandchildren Brett Howard, Skylar and Casey Watson, Sage and Slade Lovelace, Cheyanne Howard, Dylan and Sephra Murry, Rayden, Casen, and Ashtyn Potter, Lacey McSwane, Katlynn and Conner McSwane, Dawson, Jax, and Axel Wilkes, Avery, Kallie, and Charlie Zant, and Kyren and Kamber Howard.

Freddie was the patriarch of his family, and nothing meant more to him than that. His door was always open and he was always up for an impromptu visit or game of dominoes. The love that he and Billie had for each other was an inspiration to everyone that knew them. He was larger than life, and if you ever met him, you never forgot him.

One of his favorite accomplishments in life was being commissioned by Governor Dolph Briscoe, as an Admiral in the Texas Navy. He farmed in Terry County for more than fifty years. Freddie owned several successful businesses over the years, and was an avid racehorse enthusiast. He was a longtime democrat and loved to sit and talk politics and current affairs with family and friends. He had the best sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He loved to play jokes on his children and grandchildren, and he and Billie always made sure that every member of their family knew how much they were loved, and all believed that they were the favorite child/grandchild.

Visitation was held Monday August 7, 2017 at the Brownfield Funeral Home. Graveside Services were 2 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2017 at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery.

