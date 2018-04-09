Forrest Lewis Earnest

April 24, 1924 – April 2, 2018

Memorial service and celebration of life for Forrest Lewis Earnest, 93, of Brownfield will be held at 2pm Monday, April 9, 2018 at Brownfield First Baptist Church with Dr. Matt Baird officiating. Burial will follow at Terry County Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 4-6 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home Chapel. Forrest Lewis Earnest was born April 24, 1924 to Forrest Byrd Earnest and Lillie Emmaline Lewis Earnest in Benjamin, TX. Forrest moved to Gomez, at the age of 4 and continued to live in the Brownfield area. He married Alice Thompson December 4, 1942. He took his last breath on this earth and his first in Heaven on April 2, 2018, twenty-two days before his 94th birthday. He farmed until he was 84 years old. He loved farming, ranching, raising horses, fishing and two-step dancing. He was a deacon for over 50 years. He loved his family and Jesus. Forrest is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Thompson Earnest of 38 years and his second wife Dorothy Sammons Earnest of 11 years; son-in-law Mike Ellis and sisters, Della Fore, Ruth Howe and Edna Bell Davis. Forrest is survived by his children with Alice; son, Eddie Earnest and wife Bonnie; 2 daughters, Melba Crutcher and husband Dennis and Linda Ellis Nowotny and husband Ben; by Dorothy’s children, 2 daughters, Robin Wilson and husband Sherill and Charlotte Powers and husband Jerry and 2 sons, Roger Sammons and wife Kathy and Randy Sammons; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 11 great – great grandchildren and his loving friend of 18 years, Catherine Clark. Our most sincere thanks to Legacy of Love Hospice and to Crown Point Nursing Home for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the Brownfield First Baptist Church or your favorite charity.

Category: Obituaries