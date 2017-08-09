Florine Gibson

August 17, 1928 – August 5, 2017

Florine Gibson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the age of 88 years. Florine’s entire life has been spent living for Jesus and being faithful to Him.

A visitation was held at Ratliff Funeral Home at 219 West Hill in Brownfield on Tuesday, August 8, from 6-7 p.m.

A graveside service was held in the Masonic Section of the Brownfield Cemetery on Wednesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. Officiating was Rev. Dan Collum of Rotan and Rev. Darlene Lewis of Lubbock. Rev. Jerry Walton of Lamesa did the music, with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.

Florine was born August 17, 1928 in Brownfield to Roy and Eleanor Moore. Florine married Carl Douglas Gibson in Brownfield on June 1, 1946. The Lord blessed their union with a beautiful daughter, Judy on October 11, 1951 in Brownfield.

Florine was a member of First Assembly of God where she was very active in all the ministries of the church. She taught Sunday School, was Women’s Ministries Director, taught Vacation Bible School and served as Church Hostess. She could take care of a kitchen like no one else. She loved to decorate the church and also the Northridge Retirement Center where she has resided since 2000. She was also employed by the West Texas Compress in Seagraves for several years.

Florine was preceded in death by her father, Roy Moore in 1966, Her mother, Eleanor Moore in 1973, her daughter Judy Gibson in 1995, her husband Douglas Gibson in 1997 and her only sister, Bernice Rush in 2009.

Florine is survived by a niece, Betty Wilkins of San Antonio. Florine has a host of longtime friends which include Ramona Carter, Darlene Lewis, Frank and Ida Sumpter, Janice Waldrop, Judy Everts and her wonderful caregiver Linda Owen. She was also close to Jerry and Shirley Walton as she attended Faith Temple where they are both pastors.

Any charitable donations in Florine’s honor may be given to First Assembly of God or Faith Temple.

Category: Obituaries