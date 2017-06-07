Federico “Fred” Medina, Jr.

March 23, 1963 – June 1, 2017

Fred was born in Brownfield to Federico Medina, Sr and Celia Diaz of Brownfield. He died in Lubbock on June 1. Services were held on June 6 at 10 AM at the Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Moreno officiating. Burial was in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of the Head Duarte Funeral Home. Fred briefly lived in New Braunfels before moving back to Brownfield in 2015 where he retired from Walmart Gardening Center. He graduated from Career College Institute of San Antonio as a dental assistant. He enjoyed the company of his family and friends. He liked cooking and fishing. He loved his pets. Fred was a big Texas Tech fan. Most importantly, he was a very creative individual. He expressed himself through his artwork. Fred will be missed by all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Medina. Fred is survived by his parents – Federico Medina, Senior and Celia Diaz, his sons – Christopher Lee Delgado (Tracy) of Brownfield and Moses and Michael Medina, of Brownfield. His brothers – Antonio (Cynthia) Medina of New Braunfels, Efren (Lisa) Medina of Shallowater and Simon Medina of Brownfield. His sisters – Ellen Medina (Theodore Trevino) of Brownfield and April Medina of Brownfield. Fred is also survived by eight grandchildren. Pall bearers were Robert Gonzales, Lee Rojas, Theodore Trevino, Jason Lopez, Chris Delgado, Mark Diaz and Fernando Diaz.

Category: Obituaries