Faye Carroll

November 10, 1933 – April 25, 2017

Grave side services for Faye Carroll of Meadow were held at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery at 10 am on Saturday April 29, 2017. After services family and friends gathered at the Terry County Senior Center located on Tahoka Road in Brownfield. Visitation was at the Brownfield Funeral Home from 6pm to 8 pm on April 28, 2017. Faye Carroll joined her loved ones that have gone before her on April 25, 2017. Faye was born on November 10, 1933, just after her twin sister Francis. Faye would be number three of what would become a family of twelve children. She leaves behind a daughter Jeanette, son Jerry and wife Leslie; three grandchildren, Sharlon, Patrick and Stacie; seven great grandchildren, Kevin, Christian, Ethan, Seth, Cheyanne, Jayden, Daniel; two great-great grandchildren, Kacen and Jeremee. Faye greatly enjoyed being with her family, working alongside Melvin on the farm and knitting, china painting and teaching china painting to others, cooking/baking, working at the senior center, putting jigsaw puzzles together and visiting with all who came in.

Category: Obituaries