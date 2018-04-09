Evelyn Rose Bearden

May 5, 1935 – April 2, 2018

Services for Evelyn Rose Bearden, 82, of Brownfield were held at 10am Friday, April 6, 2018 at Brownfield First Baptist Church Chapel with Matt Baird officiating.

Evelyn passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018 in Brownfield. She was born to Melvin Dalton Stephens and Floyce Stephens on May 5, 1935 in Slaton. Evelyn married Glenn Daine Bearden on September 26, 1953 in Brownfield. She moved to Brownfield in 1950 and was a legal secretary for McGowan and McGowan for 35 years. She loved her family, her grandchildren were number one in her life and she enjoyed traveling. Evelyn is preceded in death by parents and a grandson, Jonathan Leslie, son of Leslie Daine Bearden. Evelyn is survived by her husband, Daine Bearden; 2 children, Pamela Jan Whitfield and husband Mark of Loop and Leslie Daine Bearden of Brownfield; 3 grandchildren, Joshua Mark Whitfield and wife Malia of Sultan, WA., Bethany Denise Whitfield of Lubbock and Emily Michelle Whitfield of Lubbock; 2 sisters, Cynthia Scott of Brownfield and Melba Parker of Temple and a brother, T.J. Stephens and wife Shirley of Temple.

