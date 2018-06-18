Evelyn Louise Hogue Carey

August 10, 1929 – June 6, 2018

Evelyn Louise Hogue Carey passed away on June 6, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas with her family by her side. Evelyn was born on August 10, 1929 to Edwin and Naomi Hogue in Hobbs, New Mexico. Evelyn is survived by her son, Phillip Carey, her daughter Jacquelyn Carey Pryor and husband Randy Pryor. Three beautiful granddaughters and husbands, Allison Carey, Stephanie Reneau and husband Josh Reneau, Kimberly Prater and husband Nick Prater. She was a Great grandmother (Grandmapsie) to five wonderful children. She is also survived by many loving, compassionate and caring nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Carey, and son, Stephen Walter Carey, and both of her parents. Her only sister, Earlene Copple, passed away one year ago.

Evelyn was a talented artist and loved spending any spare time painting and creating. Evelyn and her husband, Jack also built and managed Careyville Trailer Park in Brownfield in 1975, which was subsequently sold. Family request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Janis K. Lindeman Memorial Fund, 212 Sagecrest, San Antonio, Tx. 78232.

