Evelyn Bates Ivey

June 20, 1924 – February 26, 2018

Evelyn Bates Ivey, age 93, passed away February 26, 2018 in Bay Springs, MS. The memorial graveside service will be 2:00 pm Monday, March 5, 2018 at Terry County Memorial Cemetery in Brownfield, TX. Evelyn Ivey was raised in Brownfield, TX. She was a bank teller for many years and worked for Brownfield Nat’l Bank. She loved to spend quality time with her family. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kim (Robert) Barber of Burns, MS and Mark (Bonnie) Browning of Amarillo, TX; great grandchildren Lindsey (Jeremy) Davis, Matt Fitts, Josh (Haven) Fitts, Heath (Sara) Marlow, and Whitney Browning and several great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Arthur and Ethel Bates, two brothers Earl and Buford Bates, husbands L.V. Langford and Archie Ivey, daughters Linda Fitts and Sherry Langford and 1 great great granddaughter Brenlee Browning.

